Lightning fall to Stars will take on Panthers in first round

Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)Dallas Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin (35) makes a save as Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Pat Maroon (14) looks for a rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, May 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Joe Pavelski had two goals and two assists to help keep the Dallas Stars’ postseason hopes alive with a 5-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The win moved Dallas within two points of Nashville heading into the final weekend of the regular season. Roope Hintz added a goal and two assists for Dallas, which ended a five-game winless streak. Joel Kiviranta and Jamie Oleksiak also scored and Anton Khudobin made 26 saves.

The Lightning had a seven-game point streak stopped. Blake Coleman and Alex Barre-Boulet scored for Tampa Bay.

With the Lightning loss, the Carolina Hurricanes clinched the number one seed in the Discover Central Division.

The Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers for the first time in a playoff series. The in-state rivals have faced each other six times this season with the Lightning holding the series edge with 3 wins.

The Sunshine State foes still have two regular-season games against each other to end the season before starting their best-of-seven first round series.