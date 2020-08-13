Lightning fall to Blue Jackets in Game 2

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

TORONTO, Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning, after winning the first game in five overtimes, skated against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Game 2 on Tuesday afternoon.

FIRST PERIOD: 2-1 Columbus Blue Jackets

Although the Lightning scored the first goal of the game thanks to Nikita Kucherov, the Blue Jackets scored the next two goals.

The Blue Jackets second goal came on a power play at the end of the period following a penalty by Erik Černák.

SECOND PERIOD: 2-1 Columbus Blue Jackets

A scoreless second period allowed the Blue Jackets to hold on to the one goal lead.

THIRD PERIOD: 3-1 Columbus Blue Jackets

Alexander Wennberg of the Columbus Blue Jackets was able to get the puck pas Andrei Vasilevskiy to give his team a two goal lead.

The series is tied at one game a piece with game three scheduled for Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.