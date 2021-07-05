Lightning fail to score first goal of game for first time in Stanley Cup Final series

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 05: Artturi Lehkonen #62 of the Montreal Canadiens is defended by Barclay Goodrow #19 of the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

MONTREAL, Quebec Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have done something they have not done in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. They failed to score the first goal of the game.

After the first period of Game 4, the Lightning trail the Canadiens by one goal. It is surprising because, first and foremost, the Lightning have scored the opening goal 17 times in 21 games this postseason. The Lightning won 15 of those 17 games.

Secondly, the Lightning prevented the Canadiens from recording a shot on goal for the first eight minutes of the game. The Canadiens finished the period with five shots on goal while the Lightning finished the period with 12 shots on goal.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC – JULY 05: Josh Anderson #17 of the Montreal Canadiens is congratulated by his teammates after scoring a goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the first period in Game Four of the 2021 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the Bell Centre on July 05, 2021 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Josh Anderson, a forward for the Canadiens, scored the opening goal with four minutes and 21 seconds remaining in that first period. That goal is his first goal and his first point of the series.