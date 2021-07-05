Lightning fail to score first goal of game for first time in Stanley Cup Final series

MONTREAL, Quebec Canada (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have done something they have not done in the first three games of the Stanley Cup Final against the Montreal Canadiens. They failed to score the first goal of the game.
After the first period of Game 4, the Lightning trail the Canadiens by one goal. It is surprising because, first and foremost, the Lightning have scored the opening goal 17 times in 21 games this postseason. The Lightning won 15 of those 17 games.
Secondly, the Lightning prevented the Canadiens from recording a shot on goal for the first eight minutes of the game. The Canadiens finished the period with five shots on goal while the Lightning finished the period with 12 shots on goal.
Josh Anderson, a forward for the Canadiens, scored the opening goal with four minutes and 21 seconds remaining in that first period. That goal is his first goal and his first point of the series.