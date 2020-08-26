Lightning even up the series against Boston

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli. second from right, celebrates with teammates, including defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and center Tyler Johnson (9), after his goal against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TORONTO (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins have traded victories to start their Stanley Cup second-round series.

Ondrej Palat scored 4:40 into overtime to give the Lightning a 4-3 triumph over the Bruins, tying the series at a game apiece.

Blake Coleman scored twice, including a goal that put the Lightning ahead, 3-2 in the third period. But Brad Marchand tied it with his second goal of the night, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with 3:58 left in regulation.

Nikita Kucherov also scored and Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.

Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves for Boston.

Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. The NHL has announced Game 5 will take place on NBC at 8 p.m. on Sunday.