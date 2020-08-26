Lightning even up the series against Boston

TORONTO (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins have traded victories to start their Stanley Cup second-round series.
Ondrej Palat scored 4:40 into overtime to give the Lightning a 4-3 triumph over the Bruins, tying the series at a game apiece.
Blake Coleman scored twice, including a goal that put the Lightning ahead, 3-2 in the third period. But Brad Marchand tied it with his second goal of the night, beating Andrei Vasilevskiy with 3:58 left in regulation.
Nikita Kucherov also scored and Vasilevskiy stopped 22 shots for the Lightning.
Jaroslav Halak made 36 saves for Boston.
Game 3 is scheduled for Wednesday at 8 p.m. The NHL has announced Game 5 will take place on NBC at 8 p.m. on Sunday.