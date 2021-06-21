Lightning dominating Islanders in multiple categories through first two periods of Game 5

Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the New York Islanders with center Brayden Point (21) during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are dominating the New York Islanders in Game 5. I cannot choose a better adjective to describe what I am witnessing on the ice inside Amalie Arena.

The Lightning have scored six goals on 33 shots while the Islanders have been held without a goal and recording only 13 shots through two periods.

While their inability to score can be attributed to their inability to put the puck on the net, Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy has been as close to perfect as possible. The Islanders, on the other hand, were forced to switch goaltenders in the middle of the first period going from Semyon Varlamov to Ilya Sorokin.

The Lightning, surprise surprise, are two for four on the power play and the Islanders are 0 for 1 on the power play. These teams could not be on more opposite ends of the spectrum in this category.

The Lightning have played a controlled game while the Islanders are growing more and more frustrated. They are committing poor penalties and they are paying for them.

Finally, the Lightning corrected a mistake that has cost them in the past. They have only allowed four takeaways through two periods while they have taken the puck away from the Islanders eight times.

We will see what the final period has in store for these two teams!