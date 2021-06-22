Lightning defenseman Luke Schenn ‘ultimate team guy’ in Game 5 win against Islanders

UNIONDALE, New York (WFLA) – Luke Schenn skated in his first game of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Monday scoring his first goal of this postseason and helping the Tampa Bay Lightning dominate the New York Islanders.

While Schenn stated that that is how he is programmed to fill his position, his teammates could not have been more complimentary of his preparedness.

Schenn is not always in the game but he is always ready to perform if his team needs him. The Lightning needed him on Monday when Erik Cernak was scratched from the game with an injury.

“It is huge and it shows the depth we have as a team,” said Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman, “Luke is the ultimate team guy. I thought he was very crisp in what he was doing, great passes, he plays physical. He is not afraid to get involved physically. He was ready to go from the start and you can tell.”

Schenn entered the National Hockey League in 2008 with the Toronto Maple Leafs and has bounced from team to team leaving the Vancouver Canucks for the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2019. His head coach, Jon Cooper, quickly noticed his commitment to the team.

“Schenner is a pro,” said John Cooper, “and young players should watch the way he conducts himself on a day-to-day basis. He understands his role. He wants to win. He is selfless. He treats his career like every day is going to be his last day. He had been around the block for a bit and, for him to not be down, to keep working, to understand his time is coming, and, then, to have himself thrust into the limelight and perform the way he did, it is a lesson. It is a lesson people should watch, admire, and, if you want to have a long career in this league regardless of the ups and downs, do the things Schenn does and things will usually work out for you.”