Lightning defenseman focused on timing in final team scrimmage

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning practiced inside Amalie Arena on Thursday ahead of their final team scrimmage on Friday.

Zach Bogosian, a veteran defenseman who joined the Lightning this season, said he will be focused on perfecting his timing.

“There are only so many ways we can play hockey. We are not reinventing the wheel here,” said Bogosian. “We are trying to bring that tempo up and get up to speed as we go into that playoff push.”

He acknowledged his job is to play a physical game and, when he was asked if he deals with any challenges playing alongside his teammate, Victor Hedman, he could only compliment the 2020 Norris Trophy finalist.

“He is obviously a world class player that can do anything. I will basically be a safety net for him. He is a world class player,” said Bogosian.

That scrimmage begins at 4 p.m. on Friday.

