Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak ‘wait and see’ for Game 7 against Islanders

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – He missed the past two games of the Stanley Cup Semifinal series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the New York Islanders but, on Friday morning defenseman Erik Cernak skated with speed inside Amalie Arena.

“We are going to have to wait and see and, you know, I came in here before all of the guys got off the ice so we will see,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper when he was asked about Cernak’s status for Game 7.

Cernak skated with his teammates prior to Game 6 and, obviously, he did not appear in that game.

He has eight points in 15 playoff games this season.