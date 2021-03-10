Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak records Gordie Howe hat trick

DETROIT, Michigan (WFLA) – Erik Cernak recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick on Tuesday night with an assist, a fight, and a goal in that order.

His contributions in the game against the Detroit Red Wings helped the Tampa Bay Lightning to defeat them in overtime.

The head coach of the Lightning, Jon Cooper, spoke about his star defenseman on Wednesday attributing his success to the experience he is gaining in the league.

“He has been a promising defenseman since the day we acquired him,” said Cooper, “and, when he is the physical specimen that he is now, you see the size and the strength. He gets around the ice well. His offensive instincts have improved. The more time you are with us, in our group, the better you get.”

Cernak, who is only 23 years old, has played in 146 games with the Lightning over three seasons. He has 11 goals and 24 assists in those games and, according to Cooper, his skills are only going to grow with each passing game.

“You just have to wait for these guys, as their times come,” he said, “and they get the reps and they get better.”