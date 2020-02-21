Lightning cutting prices on food, drink at Amalie Arena

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Fans heading to Tampa Bay Lightning games at Amalie Arena will soon pay less for food and drinks.

The Lightning organization announced Friday it’s putting an overall reduction in place for food and drink pricing.

More than 300 menu items will see price reductions. The average price decrease is 15 percent, the organization says, but some items will decrease in price as much as 29 percent.

“Owner Jeff Vinik routinely challenges our leadership team to ask for guest feedback and, more importantly, that we listen with the intent to make changes,” Lightning CEO Steve Griggs said. “We recently completed a thorough review, and we would like our fans to know that we have listened to the survey feedback and one-on-one conversations with our front-line staff. The fans’ voice does matter, and we are pleased to implement these changes.”

Full-season and half-season ticket holders will still get their respective 25 percent and 10 percent discounts on top of the reduced prices.

The reduction will be in effect for all games, including any potential playoff games, throughout the rest of the 2019-2020 season.

“We understand our fans must consider the all-in price of attending a Lightning game at Amalie Arena, and we want to help address that,” Griggs said.

The price change goes into effect immediately, starting with the Lightning’s next home game. The Bolts are scheduled to take on the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m.

