TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are bringing more than just wins to Tampa this season.

The team has joined up with Culver’s, the Wisconsin-based restaurant chain with more than 30 Tampa-area locations, for the “Curds in the Third” promotion.

Any time the Lightning score a goal in the third period of home games, fans can get free Wisconsin Cheese Curds with any online purchase.

Culver’s said the promotion is good for all remaining Lightning home games during the 2023-2024 season. When the Lightning score in the third, a special promo code will be announced at Amalie Arena, on the Tampa Bay Lightning Radio Network, and on the Lightning’s social media platforms.

Codes can be redeemed from the time the game ends to the following day, according to Culver’s.