Lightning confident heading into game 2 of Carolina series

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper knew his team could play better after game 1 of his team’s second round playoff series.

The Lightning won the game, by the way.

On Monday, a full practice was held inside PNC Arena with a spirited late session dedicated to the Lightning’s power play.

In Sunday’s 2-1 victory, the team went 1 for 3 on the power play but scored its goal on the lone shot allowed in all three man advantage scenarios.

The aggressive Carolina penalty kill was disruptive, and it is one of the improvements that Cooper hopes to see tonight in game 2.

“There’s a reason they had one of the top penalty kills in the League because they’ve got a plan,” Cooper said. “So, it’s just not all run and gun and hope the other team screws up. They pressure you hard. They know where they’re going and when they’re going and so you have to work. The power play has to work to get to their spots, know where guys are.”

The Lightning received encouraging injury news Tuesday morning when defensemen Erick Cernak and David Savard took part in the team’s optional skate.

Cernak left game 1 after a hit behind the goal. Savard missed the game with an upper body injury.

The Lightning finished the game with just five defenseman available.

In Monday’s practice, Fredrik Claesson skated to round a group of six defensemen.