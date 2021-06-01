Lightning confident heading into game 2 of Carolina series

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFLA) — Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper knew his team could play better after game 1 of his team’s second round playoff series.

The Lightning won the game, by the way.

On Monday, a full practice was held inside PNC Arena with a spirited late session dedicated to the Lightning’s power play.

In Sunday’s 2-1 victory, the team went 1 for 3 on the power play but scored its goal on the lone shot allowed in all three man advantage scenarios.

The aggressive Carolina penalty kill was disruptive, and it is one of the improvements that Cooper hopes to see tonight in game 2.

“There’s a reason they had one of the top penalty kills in the League because they’ve got a plan,” Cooper said. “So, it’s just not all run and gun and hope the other team screws up. They pressure you hard. They know where they’re going and when they’re going and so you have to work. The power play has to work to get to their spots, know where guys are.”

The Lightning received encouraging injury news Tuesday morning when defensemen Erick Cernak and David Savard took part in the team’s optional skate.

Cernak left game 1 after a hit behind the goal. Savard missed the game with an upper body injury.
The Lightning finished the game with just five defenseman available.

In Monday’s practice, Fredrik Claesson skated to round a group of six defensemen.

>> Follow Dan Lucas on Facebook

>> Follow Dan Lucas on Twitter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss