Lightning coach on scrimmage: ‘They wanted to win and they competed hard’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The head coach of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Jon Cooper, applauded the effort of his players on Monday following a scrimmage as the team prepares for the 2020 playoffs.

“They wanted to win and they competed hard. I think that that is a good first step,” Cooper said.

The team had been split into a blue team and a white team with the game ending in a shootout because, in Cooper’s words, “either we cannot score or we played really great defense.”

Cooper added both of the goaltenders, Andrei Vasilevskiy and Curtis McElhinney, played exceptionally well.

“Probably,” he admitted, “Some of the pucks that would have gone in did not go in today because of the goaltending. That was great performance. They were on it, rebound control, great positioning, the boys are trying to score and they were there for the challenge.”

Defenseman Luke Schenn scored the game winning goal for the boys in blue.

