TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially booked their seat in the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight with a win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night.

Ross Colton and Alex Killorn both got the Bolts on the board early scoring in the first period before Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed three goals within a seven-minute span.

With time ticking down Nikita Kucherov scored with 12 seconds remaining in the game to send it to overtime.

As all that madness was taking place the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the New York Islanders 6-3 clinching the Lightning’s playoff spot.

Soon after Anthony Cirelli scored the game-winning goal for the Lightning.

The Lightning have now made the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years and will be looking to three-peat as Stanley Cup champions.

While their playoff spot has been clinched, it still remains undecided who the Lightning will play in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they currently sit as the three seed in the Atlantic Division just one point ahead of the Boston Bruins for the top wildcard spot.