Lightning championship celebration to be held at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The festivities for the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions won’t end with Monday’s boat parade.

Following the celebrations on the water, Tampa Bay Lightning team members will head to Julian B. Lane Park for a celebration with their fans.

A party honoring the team will include performances by Vo Williams and Big Boi, as well as food trucks for fans.

A stage adorned in championship décor and several tents had already been set up at the park Monday morning.

The park opens at 11 a.m. and the team is expected to get there around 2 p.m. Outside coolers and chairs are not allowed inside the park during the celebration.

City leaders are encouraging fans to carpool, ride share or use public transportation, as parking is limited.