‘This is the best hockey town ever!’ Lightning players celebrate with Tampa Bay fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After the Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup in Edmonton, they returned home to Tampa to celebrate with their families, their friends, and their fans.

That celebration exploded onto the streets and into the waterways on Wednesday.

The following moments are a small snippet of what followed one of the most outstanding moments in Tampa Bay Lightning history.

(1) The Stanley Cup is hoisted over the heads of Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman as it travels down the Hillsborough River.

(2) The cup is taken for a ride on a jet ski. Thank you, Alex Killorn. He obviously chose to sport a Tampa Bay Rays jersey for the occasion.

(3) Raymond James Stadium is filled with thousands of fans for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

(4) Those fans erupt when Nikita Kucherov kindly shares his beer with the team owner, Jeff Vinik.

(5) Stamkos shares his thoughts on playing his sport in his city. “I don’t give a sh*t about what people say about Florida and hockey,” he shouts into the microphone, “but this is the best hockey town ever.”

The list could go on and on and on but, honestly, do we need it at this point in time?

These moments are magical and they are likely to stick to the minds of the coaches, the players, and the fans for … as long as it takes for this team to win a third Stanley Cup.