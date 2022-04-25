WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning will be at the White House Monday to celebrate their back-to-back Stanley Cup championships.

It’ll be the first time the team has ever gone to the White House. They weren’t able to go after the first of their back-to-back championships in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. They also didn’t go after their 2004 win because of an NHL labor dispute.

They’re also the second Tampa team to celebrate a championship at the White House in the last couple years. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were invited to celebrate their 2020 victory in Super Bowl LV soon after President Joe Biden was sworn in.

The Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 4-2 in the NHL “bubble” in 2020. They followed it up with a 4-1 series win against the Montreal Canadians, becoming just the seventh team ever to go back-to-back.

The celebration will take place on the South Lawn and is expected to start around 2 p.m.

