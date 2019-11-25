Lightning captain Steven Stamkos to miss second game with injury

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will not play in Monday night’s game against the Buffalo Sabres. He sustained a lower-body injury in the first period of the game against the Chicago Blackhawks last week.

Stamkos has already missed one game since the injury but, according to Lightning head coach Jon Cooper, he may return to the ice before the end of the week.

The team notices his absence but they are hustling to fill the void.

“Different guys stepping up offensively different nights,” said Lightning defenseman Ryan McDonagh. “The big guns up front are going to lead the way for sure but, when they are not there, we have confidence in our next wave of guys because those guys right below watch Stammer and Kuch and the effect that they have on our team defensively and it gives them confidence.”

Nikita Kucherov, who is sitting in a three-way tie with Stamkos and Victor Hedman for the most points on the team with 20, missed one game last week due to an upper-body injury. He returned to the ice against the Anaheim Ducks netting one goal and recording one assist.

