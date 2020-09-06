Lightning captain Steven Stamkos ruled out of East final

(AP) – Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper ruled out captain Steven Stamkos from playing in the Eastern Conference finals series against the New York Islanders.

Cooper didn’t provide any other details on Stamkos in providing the update a day before the series opens in Edmonton, Alberta.

Stamkos has been out since having surgery for a core muscle injury on March 2.

Stamkos spent the coronavirus pandemic-sparked pause recuperating and got back on the ice before aggravating the injury during voluntary workouts. 

