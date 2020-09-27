Lightning captain Steven Stamkos out for remainder of Stanley Cup Final

EDMONTON, ALBERTA – SEPTEMBER 23: Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning skates in warm-ups prior to Game Three of the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final against the Dallas Stars at Rogers Place on September 23, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/AP) – Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos is out for the remainder of the Stanley Cup Final, according to head coach Jon Cooper.

The Lightning confirmed the news on its Twitter account on Sunday.

Stamkos played less than three minutes Wednesday night in his first NHL game since February and scored on his only shot to help Tampa Bay win and take a 2-1 series lead.

Coop says that Steven Stamkos is done for the series. #TBLvsDAL — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) September 27, 2020

The Dallas Stars forced a game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday, defeating the Lightning 3-2. The Lightning remain up on the series 3-2.

The teams will play Monday at 8 p.m. on News Channel 8.

