Lightning captain Steven Stamkos likely to miss next two games with injury

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos, left, controls the puck next to Columbus Blue Jackets forward Alexandre Texier during the first period an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Thursday, April 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The captain of the Tampa Bay Lightning, Steven Stamkos, is likely to miss the next two games as the result of an injury he sustained in a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

“He is not playing tomorrow, Tuesday,” said the head coach of the Lightning, Jon Cooper, on Monday afternoon, “and, then, we play Thursday so let’s circle back here on the weekend to see where he is at.”

The team currently lists Stamkos with a lower body injury.

Stamkos has 17 goals and 17 assists in 38 games this season. Currently, he has the most goals on the team and the third-most points on the team behind Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat.