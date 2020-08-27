Lightning, Bruins make statement in response to Jacob Blake shooting

TORONTO, ONTARIO – AUGUST 26: A moment of silence is held in light of the recent events in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in regards to the shooting of Jacob Blake, prior to Game Three of the Eastern Conference Second Round between the Boston Bruins and the Tampa Bay Lightning during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on August 26, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sports players are leading the charge in calls for social justice following the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The Tampa Bay Lightning joined the Boston Bruins for a moment of silence in light of the recent events that have unfolded in Wisconsin and across the country before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Second Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The players stood together in support of Jacob Blake and his family.

Blake was shot in the back by police seven times over the weekend.

In response to the shooting, the Milwaukee Bucks told officials they would not play Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. Other teams in the NBA have joined the boycott as well.

The Clippers and Lakers have already voted to cancel the rest of the playoffs. More teams and the NBA will continue their meetings Thursday.

The Milwaukee Brewers are leading the effort in the MLB.

Games and matches in the WNBA, Major League Soccer and Baseball also have also been cancelled or postponed.

Players say they want to see justice for Blake, change in how police officers are trained, and how they deal with black Americans.

They’re calling on fellow athletes to come together and do more about the changes they want to see from lawmakers, police, and community leaders.

“If you’re sitting here and telling me that there was no way to subdue that gentleman or detain him before the firing of guns, you’re sitting here not only lying to me, but to every African Aamerican, every black person in the community because we see it over and over and over,” said Lebron James of Los Angeles Lakers.

No word yet from the Rays on whether their game against the Orioles will be played Thursday.

The Lightning beat the Bruins in Toronto Wednesday night. They now lead the series 2-1.

LATEST STORIES: