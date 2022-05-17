TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road for the start of the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, but thankfully they didn’t have to go too far.

The Lightning face the Florida Panthers in Sunrise, Florida in Game 1 on Tuesday. Ondrej Palat, Nick Paul, Alex Killorn, Ryan McDonagh, Zach Bogosian and Andrei Vasilevskiy were named starters just before puck drop.

The Bolts and Panthers met last season in a first-round playoff series, which Tampa Bay ultimately won. The Lightning went on to win the Stanley Cup for the second year in a row.

The team is now hoping for a three-peat.

“What we accomplished the last two seasons is unreal but when you have these opportunities you don’t want to waste these opportunities,” Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman said.

WFLA’s Karen Loftus and Dan Lucas will have updates on Game 1 tonight on WFLA.