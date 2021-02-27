Lightning beat Stars 5-0 in first Stanley Cup rematch

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Anthony Cirelli (71) celebrates his goal with Victor Hedman, center, and Steven Stamkos, as Dallas Stars’ Radek Faksa skates past during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for his second straight shutout and 23rd overall and the defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Saturday night in the first Stanley Cup rematch of the season.

The teams will meet again on Tuesday night in Dallas.

They had four previous scheduled meetings season postponed because of COVID protocols and weather issues in Dallas.

Steven Stamkos and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist for Tampa Bay, and Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point and Pat Maroon also scored for Tampa Bay. The Lightning have won four straight.