Lightning beat Bruins 3-2, improve to 2-0 in seeding round

Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) ducks as Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a glove save during the second period of an NHL Stanley Cup playoff hockey game in Toronto, Ontario, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored the tiebreaking goal with 87 seconds left to lead the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 3-2 victory over Boston. The Presidents’ Trophy-winning Bruins fell to their second straight loss in the NHL’s playoff seeding round.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for the Lightning, who improved to 2-0 in the three-game round-robin.

Tampa Bay would earn the top seed in the East with a victory over Philadelphia on Saturday.

Tuukka Rask made 32 saves for the Bruins. They led the NHL with 100 points in the pandemic-shortened regular season but can now finish no higher than No. 3. 

