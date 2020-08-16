Lightning beat Blue Jackets to take 2-1 series lead

TORONTO (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 to take a 2-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.
Alex Killorn, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman scored for the Lightning, who had to hold off a 6-on-5 push by the Blue Jackets late.
Joonas Korpisalo made 31 stops for Columbus, and Riley Nash and Eric Robinson had goals. Game 4 is Monday.
