DENVER, Colo. (WFLA) — Ondrej Palat scored the decisive goal with just over six minutes left to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Friday night at Ball Arena.

It was a back-and-forth affair with the Avalanche tying the game two separate times.

Nikita Kucherov and Jan Rutta had the other two Lightning goals, while Corey Perry added two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Game 6 is set for 8 p.m. Sunday in Tampa.