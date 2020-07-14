Lightning back on ice for second day of Phase 3 training camp

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The second day of training camp for the Tampa Bay Lightning felt more intense from the stands. Pat Maroon, a forward on the team, confirmed it.

“Today kind of amped up a little more,” he said, “so it is great to be back and, you know, we just need to prepare for the playoffs and the ultimate goal is to win a Stanley Cup and that is why we are doing this.”

You already know the circumstances surrounding these Stanley Cup Playoffs are different. They are difficult and they are not designed for a team lacking in spirit.

“It is just the mindset,” explained Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman. “Everyone has the same preparation. It is not only us. It is every team. You have to ramp it up in practice.”

He said adopting “a playoff mindset” will give his team an advantage.

The Lightning will travel to Toronto at the end of the month where they will live in a bubble for the duration of their time there.

“We are going to have a strict bubble and we need everyone to fall in line,” said Hedman. “We know the virus is contagious and we know it is spreading. I think the bubble is going to be very safe but it is up to everyone.”

Hedman commented on the long days he is likely to spend in that bubble but he said he will not mind it because, honestly, his mind is focused on the future.

“We are looking forward to spending this time together as a group,” said Hedman, “and do our best to go all of the way.”

LATEST SPORTS NEWS: