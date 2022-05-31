TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Bay Lightning are starting the 2022 Eastern Conference Finals on the road, but fans can still watch the games at Amalie Arena.

The team announced watch parties being held at the team’s home arena for all road games.

There will be live entertainment, appearances from ThunderBug and other Lightning personalities, giveaways, and more.

They’re set to take on the New York Rangers with the winner advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals.

It’s the Bolts’ third-straight conference finals appearance and their sixth appearance in the last eight seasons.

For the first two games, doors open at 7 p.m. and puck drop is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 and can be bought online here.