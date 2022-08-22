TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced upcoming auditions for the Bolts Blue Crew at Amalie Arena.

The brand ambassador team will engage fans at Lightning home games and at team events across the Tampa Bay area.

“The Blue Crew is comprised of energetic, enthusiastic, outgoing and confident men and women who use their unique talents, personalities and performance skills to help create world-class fun and memorable fan engagements, entertainment and promotions,” the Lightning said in a press release on Monday.

Tryouts for the 2022-23 season will be held at 12 p.m. on Aug. 27 inside Amalie Arena.

Candidates may include, but are not limited to, actors, performers, hosts, emcees, athletes, dancers, cheer squad members and in-field marketers.

Those auditioning must be at least 18 years old, be able to perform and converse in front of a large group, have an outgoing personality and more.

The Lightning said previous cheer, performance and/or promotional experience, as well as knowledge of hockey and ice skating, are preferred, but not required.

Those interested in auditioning should fill out an interest form online.

Candidates should enter and check in at the Amalie Arena Premium Entrance, located off Ford Thunder Alley, next to the ticket office.

More information on auditions can be found online.