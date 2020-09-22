Lightning and Stars tied 1-1 heading into Game 3, will Stamkos play?

TAMPA (WFLA) – Following a big win in Game 2 for the Tampa Bay Lightning all eyes are on Game 3 and the potential return of Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos.
Stamkos, a two-time Richard Trophy winner who’s been chasing a NHL title for 12 seasons, has yet to play this postseason because of a lower-body injury that has had him missing in action since February.
Stamkos has been skating with teammates, however there’s no definitive timetable for his return.
WFLA Anchor J.B. Biunno and News Channel 8 Sports Director Dan Lucas breakdown Game 2 and what to expect in Game 3.
