Lightning and Panthers face off in battle of top Central Division teams

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) and Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad (5) fight for the puck during the third period at an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. The Panthers defeated the Lightning 5-2. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-2-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (8-1-2, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The two best teams in the Central Division face off when the Florida Panthers play the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Panthers are 8-1-2 against division opponents. Florida has given up eight power-play goals, killing 75% of opponent chances.

The Lightning are 9-2-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay has scored 44 goals and ranks second in the Nhl averaging 3.7 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with seven.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with a plus-six in 11 games this season. Jonathan Huberdeau has three goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 11 total assists and has 14 points. Brayden Point has 13 points over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-1-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .927 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Lightning: Steven Stamkos: day to day (lower body), Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.