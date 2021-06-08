Lightning aim to secure series win over the Hurricanes

Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper, center, directs a faceoff choice during the third period in Game 2 of the team’s NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C., Tuesday, June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

TAMPA (AP) – The Tampa Bay Lightning look to clinch the second round of the NHL Playoffs over the Carolina Hurricanes in game five. The teams meet Tuesday for the 13th time this season. The Lightning won the last meeting 6-4. Steven Stamkos scored a team-high two goals for the Lightning in the victory.

The Hurricanes are 36-12-8 against the rest of their division. Carolina is eighth in the league recording 8.6 points per game, averaging 3.1 goals and 5.5 assists.

The Lightning are 36-17-3 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks sixth in the NHL with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.2 goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 24 goals and has 57 points. Jordan Staal has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Brayden Point has 48 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 25 assists for the Lightning. Alex Killorn has six goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Hurricanes: Averaging 3.1 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Lightning: Averaging 3.6 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.9 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Nino Niederreiter: day to day (upper body), Warren Foegele: day to day (upper body), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body).

Lightning: David Savard: day to day (upper-body), Barclay Goodrow: out (upper-body).