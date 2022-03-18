TAMPA (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning are trading two first-round picks plus prospects Taylor Raddysh and Boris Katchouk for forward Brandon Hagel and two fourth-round picks, according to reports.

In 55 games this season, the 23-year-old Hagel has 21 goals and 37 points in a breakout season for Chicago.

He has two years remaining on his contract with a $1.5-million cap hit and will be a restricted free agent at the end of his deal.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions made similar trades for Barclay Goodrow and Blake Coleman back in 2020.