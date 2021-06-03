Lighting ready to welcome 13,500 fans inside Amalie Arena for Game 3 of playoff series against Hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s time to “Bring the Thunder,” Bolts Nation!

Ahead of Game 3 of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s second-round playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team announced it would increase capacity for fans at home. The Lightning said it had received “approvals from local health and government officials, as well as the NHL” and would welcome “approximately 13,500 fans for the second round” of Stanley Cup playoffs.

Fan attendance at Amalie Arena was previously set at 9,000 for the first-round playoff games. The Lightning won that first series against the Florida Panthers in Game 6.

The Bolts beat the Florida Panthers 4-0 Wednesday night, solidifying their advancement to Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Lightning are off to a 2-0 start in the series against the Hurricanes. The first two games were on the road and the reigning Stanley Cup champion team will now return home for Game 3 on Thursday night.

Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. at Amalie. Tickets are available on the Tampa Bay Lightning website.