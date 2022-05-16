TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced a watch party for game one of round two of the Stanley Cup Playoffs while the Bolts play in Sunrise.

The Lightning said the plaza of Ford Thunder Alley will open in front of Amalie Arena for fans to place their chairs beginning at 5 p.m. The watch party will start at 6 p.m., before the game begins at 7 p.m.

The Lightning will take on the Florida Panthers in round two of the playoffs. Game two of the series will be Thursday at 7 p.m.

The full schedule of the series can be found here.