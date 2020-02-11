Kucherov’s OT goal lifts Lightning over Blue Jackets 2-1

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, right, of Russia, celebrates his game-winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets with teammate defenseman Victor Hedman, of Sweden, during overtime of an NHL hockey game in Columbus, Ohio, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. The Lightning won 2-1. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)

TAMPA (AP) – Nikita Kucherov scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning won their seventh straight, beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1.

Columbus’ Zach Weresnki turned the puck over behind his own net and Victor Hedman fed it out to Kucherov, who beat Elvis Merzlikins.

The Lightning won the first meeting of the teams since the Blue Jackets swept Tampa Bay in the first round of the playoffs last year, giving Columbus its first-ever postseason series victory.