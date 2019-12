Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, celebrates with Anthony Cirelli (71) and Steven Stamkos (91) after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Nikita Kucherov scored at 2:35 of overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators.

Victor Hedman and Ondrej Palat also scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots as the Lightning snapped a three-game skid.

In overtime, Steven Stamkos found Kucherov with a backdoor pass, where he had an easy tap-in past Rinne.