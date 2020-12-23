Kucherov out for 2021 regular season, Stamkos ready to start, Lightning GM says

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (86) bends over as he skates back to the bench during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday during a press conference that right winger Nikita Kucherov will be out for the NHL regular season, but captain Steven Stamkos is expected to play opening night.

BriseBois said Kucherov has a hip injury that will require surgery.

He may be ready to go by the post-season, the general manager said.

To counter the Kucherov news, #TBLightning GM Julien BriseBois says that Steven Stamkos IS expected to ready go for opening night. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 23, 2020

The NHL released the Lightning’s regular season schedule on Wednesday as well.

LATEST SPORTS NEWS: