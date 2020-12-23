LIVE NOW /
Kucherov out for 2021 regular season, Stamkos ready to start, Lightning GM says

Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Nikita Kucherov (86) bends over as he skates back to the bench during first-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey action against the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday during a press conference that right winger Nikita Kucherov will be out for the NHL regular season, but captain Steven Stamkos is expected to play opening night.

BriseBois said Kucherov has a hip injury that will require surgery.

He may be ready to go by the post-season, the general manager said.

The NHL released the Lightning’s regular season schedule on Wednesday as well.

