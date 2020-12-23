Kucherov out for 2021 regular season, Stamkos ready to start, Lightning GM says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Bay Lightning General Manager Julien BriseBois announced Wednesday during a press conference that right winger Nikita Kucherov will be out for the NHL regular season, but captain Steven Stamkos is expected to play opening night.
BriseBois said Kucherov has a hip injury that will require surgery.
He may be ready to go by the post-season, the general manager said.
The NHL released the Lightning’s regular season schedule on Wednesday as well.
