Kucherov has 2 assists in return, Lightning beat Flames 4-1

Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov (86) moves the puck towards Calgary Flames defenseman Christopher Tanev (8) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had a pair of nifty assists in his return from a lengthy injury during Tampa Bay’s three-goal third period in the Lightning’s 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night.

Corey Perry, Brayden Point, Ondrej Palat and Alex Killorn scored to help Tampa Bay (23-8-5, 51 points) become the first NHL team to reach 50 points for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 26 saves, losing his shutout bid when Dillon Dube scored with 4:06 left.