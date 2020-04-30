‘It’s going to be interesting’: Lightning forward Yanni Gourde talks about scenario of playing without fans

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The most likely scenario for NHL to resume play is having games in empty arenas without fans. While nothing is set in stone, Lightning forward Yanni Gourde said it would be strange but worth it if it meant returning to the ice.

“It’s going to be interesting,” Gourde said. “Obviously fans are a big part of the game. Playing in front of fans is completely different. Just going to practice without fans, it’s weird. It’s going to be tough. It’s going to be tough to get into the game and get involved but we’re going to find a way. I believe in this group of guys. I believe maybe not at first but the energy level when playoffs are going to start is going to be really high and people are going to play like there are fans in the stands. Like I said, the energy should be high. Playoff hockey is playoff hockey. It would be really nice to have fans in the stands but knowing that they’re going to be at home watching us is also comforting.”

Gourde is in his fifth season in the NHL, all with the Lightning. He has 10 goals and 20 assists before the season was suspended in March.

