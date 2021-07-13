‘It was dropped’: Lightning GM jokes that dented Stanley Cup is ‘out with an upper body injury’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – You have probably already seen – and then, promptly, gasped at – the photo of the dented Stanley Cup.

Who dented it?

Can you describe the horrific moment?

What does the general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning have to say about it?

I can answer that third question for you because Julien BriseBois answered it in a press conference on Tuesday.

“It was dropped,” he said. “I did not see it so it is second hand but my understanding is one of our players was presenting it to our fans, showing it off and dropped it.”

Before the reporter could ask for any additional details, BriseBois added another comment.

“It is out with an upper body injury for the next couple of days,” he said.

An official with the Lightning confirmed the cup will travel to Montreal to be repaired before the start of the Stanley Cup tour.