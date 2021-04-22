‘It has been an easy transition for me’: David Savard on joining Tampa Bay Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – David Savard played his first game in a Tampa Bay Lightning uniform on Tuesday, April 13, on the road against the Nashville Predators. His new team lost to the Predators by a score of 7-2.

Now, he has a total of five Lightning games under his skates but he may not be feeling totally comfortable considering he has only played for Columbus Blue Jackets since he entered the National Hockey League.

He dismissed that thought on Thursday morning.

“It has been an easy transition for me,” he said when he was asked how he is getting along with his new teammates.

Savard has been paired with Ryan McDonagh, another veteran defenseman, and he stated he has been learning from him.

“I am just trying to add my thing in there and play well and, obviously, playing a lot with [McDonagh] has been going really easy,” said Savard. “He is such a good player and he talks a lot on the ice. Every time I have a question, he would get the answer so it has been pretty easy for me.”

Savard shared his goals ahead of the postseason. The Lightning only have 10 games remaining on their regular season schedule.

“I am just trying to, obviously, get better every game,” he said, “and make sure I know everything and I am ready to go for the playoffs.”

Savard, the Lightning and their fans should feel lucky to have you.