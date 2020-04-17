Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

‘I’m a really crappy teacher’: Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn trying to help kids with classwork during quarantine

Lightning

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On a video call with Tampa media, Braydon Coburn candidly admitted he was “a really crappy teacher” trying to manage homeschooling his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son with his wife.

He was asked if he has any new talents to speak of during this coronavirus safer-at-home mandate and responded:

“As far as new talents,” Coburn said, “I found out I’m a really crappy teacher. It’s been tough with the online schooling but the kids have been pretty good about it.”

The Lightning defenseman shared his daily routine with his family now, which is heavily centered-on their two kids’ schooling. With two different ages and two different learning styles, Coburn said he has an increased appreciation for teachers.

“My daughter’s been great,” Coburn said. “She’s very motivated and she’s been on Zoom with her classmates. Her teachers have kept her very motivated. I’m very, very proud of her. I’m proud of my son too. He’s been doing a good job but he requires a lot more hands-on teaching. Sometimes I definitely catch myself because I think it’s patience. The biggest thing with teachers is just that they’re so patient and they know how to move kids on from one thing to the other.”

As far as other family activities, Coburn said they do pool time, bike rides and have been fostering puppies. He also shared that he and his family enjoy going to one of their favorite restaurants Forbici, and when they got take-out from there the other day, they got a bonus roll of toilet paper with their order.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cate's Corner: Keith addresses loneliness, has message for those struggling"

Godwin on starting NFL season on time

Thumbnail for the video titled "Godwin on starting NFL season on time"

Coburn on home schooling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coburn on home schooling"

Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hallmark giving away 2 million 'Thank You' cards"

Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County Game shop owner arrested for staying open amidst the stay-at-home order"

Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd

Thumbnail for the video titled "Something Good: Bedtime stories with Polk Sheriff Grady Judd"

Manatee curfew extended through next Tuesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee curfew extended through next Tuesday"

Manatee Co. commissioners meeting 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Manatee Co. commissioners meeting 4/17"

Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown

Thumbnail for the video titled "Commisioner Carol Whitmore announces the death of former Commissioner Gwen Brown"

Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa-born four-year-old recruits reporters for national "newscast""

Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pinellas County business owner arrested for violating ‘safer-at-home’ order"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss