‘I’m a really crappy teacher’: Lightning defenseman Braydon Coburn trying to help kids with classwork during quarantine

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On a video call with Tampa media, Braydon Coburn candidly admitted he was “a really crappy teacher” trying to manage homeschooling his 8-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son with his wife.

He was asked if he has any new talents to speak of during this coronavirus safer-at-home mandate and responded:

“As far as new talents,” Coburn said, “I found out I’m a really crappy teacher. It’s been tough with the online schooling but the kids have been pretty good about it.”

The Lightning defenseman shared his daily routine with his family now, which is heavily centered-on their two kids’ schooling. With two different ages and two different learning styles, Coburn said he has an increased appreciation for teachers.

“My daughter’s been great,” Coburn said. “She’s very motivated and she’s been on Zoom with her classmates. Her teachers have kept her very motivated. I’m very, very proud of her. I’m proud of my son too. He’s been doing a good job but he requires a lot more hands-on teaching. Sometimes I definitely catch myself because I think it’s patience. The biggest thing with teachers is just that they’re so patient and they know how to move kids on from one thing to the other.”

As far as other family activities, Coburn said they do pool time, bike rides and have been fostering puppies. He also shared that he and his family enjoy going to one of their favorite restaurants Forbici, and when they got take-out from there the other day, they got a bonus roll of toilet paper with their order.

