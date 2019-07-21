Hundreds ‘beat the heat’ with the Lightning

TAMPA (WFLA) – AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Lightning have come together for the third annual event to help the community beat the summer temperatures and have fun out of the sun.

Kids and parents had the opportunity to learn how to ice skate, test out their hockey skills, and even try curling with the Tampa Bay Curling Club.

“The temperature outside is 95 degrees, so it’s definitely hot. But the kids like to come in here and they want to have fun. It’s a good Sunday morning just to get away and do something different,” said former Lightning player Brian Bradley.

Brittany Olofsson came all the way from Crystal River so her daughter, Emery, could ice skate for the very first time.

“We are certainly going to come back, no question about it. She is enjoying it too much and we are having a great time,” Olofsson added.

This is one of several events AdventHealth and the Tampa Bay Lightning put on throughout the year for our community.