WASHINGTON (AP) — Victor Hedman scored the shootout winner and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 2-1 on Saturday night.

The Lightning have now won three straight games to gain traction in the Atlantic Division race. Though Washington’s three-game winning streak came to an end, the Capitals secured a point for the fourth straight game to remain in Wild Card position going into the holiday break.

Tampa Bay got off to a quick start following a miscue behind the Capitals net, as Luke Glendening deflected a point shot from Hedman past Charlie Lindgren to make it 1-0 at 7:29 of the first period. With the assist, Hedman extended his point streak to four games.

Washington tied the game in similar fashion to open the second period, as Nick Jensen’s shot from long range went off Anthony Mantha and made it past Andrei Vasilevskiy. It marked Mantha’s 10th goal of this season and his fifth in eight games. He also has points in seven of his last nine outings overall. It took Mantha 59 games to hit double digits in goals last season.

The Capitals appeared to get another goal minutes later courtesy of Jensen, but it was called back after a coach’s challenge for offside. Saturday marked the fourth straight game that Washington required extra time.

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) deflects a shot by Washington Capitals center Dylan Strome (17) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Washington Capitals right wing Nic Dowd (26) passes the puck to Capitals left wing Beck Malenstyn (47) in front of Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Luke Glendening (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Calvin de Haan (44) and Washington Capitals center Aliaksei Protas (21) compete for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) and center Aliaksei Protas (21) defend against Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) advances toward the net as Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) defends during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Anthony Cirelli (71) advances toward the net as Washington Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary (42) and Capitals right wing Nic Dowd (26) defend during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) and Washington Capitals defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk (57) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, Dec. 23, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

Vasilevskiy stopped 32 shots in regulation and went 2-for-3 in the shootout to help Tampa escape with two points.

Lindgren had 19 saves in the loss.

The Lightning will host the defending Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers on Wednesday in each team’s first game following the Christmas break.