Hedman ignites 3-goal third, Lightning beat New Jersey 6-3

New Jersey Devils goaltender Jon Gillies (32) deflects the puck as Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Corey Perry (10) looks on during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in a 3:04 span of the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3.

Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn had scored in a 41-second span late in the second period to tie the game 3-all.

Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11.

Rookie Dawson Mercer had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which has lost nine of 11. Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich each added a goal and an assist.