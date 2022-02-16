Hedman ignites 3-goal third, Lightning beat New Jersey 6-3

Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77) and Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) celebrate after the Lightning defeated the New Jersey Devils 6-3 in an NHL hockey game Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Newark, N.J. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Victor Hedman, Nikita Kucherov and Pierre-Edouard Bellemare scored in a 3:04 span of the third period and the Tampa Bay Lightning rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-3.

Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn had scored in a 41-second span late in the second period to tie the game 3-all. Pat Maroon also scored for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves as Tampa Bay improved to 8-2-1 in its last 11. Rookie Dawson Mercer had a goal and two assists for New Jersey, which has lost nine of 11.

Jack Hughes and Yegor Sharangovich each added a goal and an assist.

