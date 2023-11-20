TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored the tying goal with 4.8 seconds left in regulation and Brandon Hagel got the winner on a breakaway 1:19 into overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Bruins 5-4 on Monday night.

Tanner Jeannot, Nicholas Paul and Austin Watson scored for the Lightning. Jonas Johansson turned aside 22 shots.

Stamkos’ goal came after Victor Hedman kept a clearing attempt in the Boston zone. Hedman also set up Hagel’s goal.

Pavel Zacha, David Pastrnak, John Beecher and Charlie Coyle scored for Boston. Jeremy Swayman stopped 41 shots as the Bruins dropped to 13-1-3 on the season.

Tampa Bay star Nikita Kucherov skated gingerly off the ice midway through the second but returned for the third.

Pastrnak and Beecher scored 1:21 apart midway through the third before Watson pulled Tampa Bay even at 3-3 just 57 seconds after Beecher’s goal. Coyle then put Boston up 4-3 with 3:51 remaining,

It’s just the fourth time Boston has allowed more than two goals in a game.

After failing to score during a minute-long 5-on-3 power-play earlier in the second. Paul put the Lightning up 2-1 on a deflection of Mikhail Sergachev’s man-advantage shot with 30 seconds left in the period.

Tampa Bay’s top-ranked home power play went 1 for 6 against the Bruins’ league-best penalty kill. Boston failed to score on its two power plays.

Pastrnak extended his point streak to seven games with a nifty pass from the low slot to set up Zacha’s goal that tied it at 1 midway through an up-tempo first period that Tampa Bay held a 19-12 shot advantage.

Brad Marchand also assisted on Zacha’s goal amd moved past Lightning broadcaster Phil Esposito into fourth place in franchise history with 431 road points. The left wing has a point in six consecutive games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: At Florida on Wednesday night.

Lightning: Host Winnipeg on Wednesday night.

