Gourde scores in OT to lift Lightning over Hurricanes 3-2

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Yanni Gourde (37) celebrates his winning goal with Ryan McDonagh (27) and Alex Killorn during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yanni Gourde scored 2:50 into overtime to give the Tampa Bay Lightning a 3-2 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in a critical matchup between Central Division contenders.

Alex Killorn and Brayden Point also scored for the Lightning. Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves. Andrei Svechnikov and Brady Skjei scored for Carolina, which has only one regulation loss in the past eight games.

Petr Mrazek stopped 33 shots. Carolina and Florida are tied for the Central Division lead with 63 points, though the Hurricanes have two games in hand.

The defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning are one point behind the co-leaders.